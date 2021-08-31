Arrested in
DeKalb County
Cooper Wilson, 21, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jeremy Henderson, 43, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested Aug. 19 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ethan Schimmoller, 28, of the 100 block of Worth Road, Auburn, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Aug. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Gibler, 42, of the 1000 block of Williams Drive, Hillsdale, Michigan, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Aug. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kenneth Morrill, 36, of the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 22 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonas Sullivan, 27, of the 20000 block of Patterson Road, Lakeville, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jose Gallegos, 34, of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Laura Gilmore, 45, of the 1100 block of Cindy Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 23 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Tharren Caldwell, 30, of the 500 block of Norris Court, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tod Wolfinger, 53, of the 400 block of Western Street, Rome City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with prior, with a habitual offender enhancement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Wilson, 33, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Chim Nai, 60, of the 6200 block of Landsowne Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 26 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dale Evans, 45, of the 400 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Aug. 26 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Tawanna Young, 36, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Alecia Jacobs, 33, of the 700 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Aug. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Scott Shoesmith, 45, of the 5100 block of Truemper Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Clayton Ostrander, 28, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, was arrested Aug. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
