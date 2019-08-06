GARRETT — More than 120 cars, trucks and motorcycles — a record number —were on display on the grass at the 9th annual Quiet Knight Car Show at Garrett American Post 178 Saturday.
Vehicles from the 1930s to 2018 shone under a cloudless sky at the event that raised more than $10,000 to support area veterans in the four counties of northeast Indiana, according to Brian Lamm, President of Quiet Knight and Veterans Service Officer and treasurer Chris Lamm. The show was organized by the Sons of the American Legion at Post 178.
Legion SAL Commander Tom Bishop offered remarks of thanks to Brian Lamm who recently retired as VA Service Officer after 16 years, during which he raised millions of dollars for area veterans. Lamm also began Quiet Knight in 2010.
Gary “Doc” Butler of Auburn was presented the Best of Show award for his 1967 Chevelle SS. The award is sponsored by Interiors by Thomas, Tom Davis. Jerry Bovine won the Best Motorcycle award for his US Army Tribute motor-assist bike.
Other caption awards — The Mayor’s Award was presented to Jim Hatton, 1967 Dodge Challenger; The Police Chief’s Award went to Mike and Linda Blair, 1958 Chevrolet Delany; and Garrett Fire Chief’s Award to John and Penny Smith, 1928 Ford Model A Roadster.
Hart Machine Service sponsored Piston Awards for the best entry from each decade from the 1920s to the present. They include 1929 and older — John and Penny Smith, 1928 Model A Ford Roadster; 1930s — Randy Bergdall, 1934 Ford Coupe; 1940s — Jeff Purdy, IHKB3; 1950s — Dave and Cindy Quinn, 1957 Chevy Bel Air; 1960s — Norm and Dora Hartman, 1967 Chevelle; 1970s — Tom Patrick, 1972 Chevy El Camino; 1980s — Jim Steele, 1980 Jeep Scrambler; 1990s — John Hale, 1997 Pontiac Firebird; 2000s — Bob Rowan, 2004 Chevy SSR; and 2010s — Sandi Steele, 2017 Corvette Grand Sport.
Quiet Knight sponsor awards were also presented to several participants. They include: Garrett Legion Post 178 SAL — Ron and Leesa Sparkman, 1968 Chevy Camaro SS; Butler Legion Post 202 — Jerry Dehlein, 1938 Jaguar; Karen Krill — 1960 Pontiac Ventura; Lamm Glass — Jeff Spencer, 1969 Chevelle; DeKalb Metal Finishing — Mike Sattison, 1981 Corvette; Jay and Sandy Kern — Sam Hippensteel, 1953 Ford F-100; TI Automotive — Brian Zolman, 1979 Ford Bronco; Garrett Legion Post 178 — Ian and Danielle Akers, 1993 Chevy S-10; Phil and Brenda Latta — Zogs Rods, 1962 Ford Thunderbird; Tireville — Jerry Bovine, Tribute US Army bike; Hixson Sand & Gravel — Todd Larimore, 2016 Outhouse Reaper; Auburn Shifters — Norm and Dora Hartman, 1967 Chevelle; and Feller & Clark Funeral Home – Garrett Fire Department, 2018 Ford F-150 fire truck.
Organizers give special thanks to Interiors by Thomas and Hart’s Machine Service of Ohio.
Drawings and a 50/50 raffle also raised funds for the veterans group. Lamm and SAL Commander Tom Bishop were pleased with the turnout and look forward to next year’s show.
