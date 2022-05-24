Garrett VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357 auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at the post from 1-6 p.m. today, May 24.
An all-you-can-eat fish dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
On Memorial Day, breakfast will take place at the VFW post at 6 a.m. Memorial services will take place in seven cemeteries. The downtown Garrett ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Services at the post will take place at 11 a.m.
The auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 3. Classic City Karaoke will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
