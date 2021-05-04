Sports physicals will
take place May 11
GARRETT — Sports physical examinations for the 2021-2022 school year will be given Tuesday, May 11, during school hours in the school clinic.
Exams will begin at 8:15 a.m., and are for students in grades 5-11 who will be attending Garrett High School, Garrett Middle School or St. Joseph Catholic School in the fall.
Physicals should be done using the IHSAA form. All athletes must have a physical form completed before they will be allowed to practice.
Varsity Track
Garrett competes at New Haven, Central Noble
Garrett’s girls track team finished seventh with 41 points in Friday’s New Haven Relays.
The Railroaders’ top finish was a third place in the 4x100-meter relay in 52.66 seconds.
Sadie Best was fourth in discus at 103 feet, 7 inches and the shot put at 29 feet, 11-1/2. Ella Baver was fourth in the pole vault at 8 feet even. Nataley Armstrong was fourth in the 400 in 1 minute, 2.84.
Garrett’s boys track team was fourth with 60 points at the Central Noble Invitational Friday.
Seth Montoya was fourth in the 100 dash (11.9 seconds) and 200 dash (24.2 seconds).
The quartet of Trevor Armstrong, Luke Coffman, Nate Presswood and Tanner McMain was fourth in the 4x800 relay in 9:16. Brayden Kennedy, Titus Peck, Lukas Swager and Giacomo Morucchio were fourth in the 4x100 relay in 47.6 seconds.
Cliff Andrews (40-1.75) was sixth in the shot put. Grayden Clingan (119-3) was sixth in the discus. Chandler Minnich (10-0) was sixth in the pole vault. Gavin Weller (11:20.2) was sixth in the 3,200.
Minnich (18.5) was sixth in the 110 hurdles and (56.0) in the 300 hurdles. Morucchio (11.9) was sixth in the 100. Coffman (2:17) was sixth in the 800. Armstrong (5:14) was sixth in the 1,600.
Zack Warfield was seventh in the long jump and Brayden Kennedy was eighth. Presswood was seventh in the 300 hurdles. Zak Klopfenstein was seventh in the 800. Morucchio was seventh in the 200.
Varsity Softball
Railroaders shut out by Central Noble 10-0
ALBION — Host Central Noble scored in all but one inning and held Garrett to just two hits in a 10-0 win April 26 in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play at Albion.
Kaitlyn Bergman and Laney Miller had singles for Garrett.
Emma Marker had three hits and drove in two runs for Central Noble. Jenica Berkes had two hits and drove in a pair. Bridgette Gray stole five bases.
The Cougars scored two runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third and one in the fifth.
Berkes and Libby Goldey combined to strike out nine.
