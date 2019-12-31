Dinner, band at Garrett Legion
GARRETT — The Garrett Legion Auxiliary will hold a steak dinner at Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
The Fleetwood band will also perform.
Blood drive set for Jan. 14
GARRETT — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Group Dekko, 2505 Dekko Drive, Garrett.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Legion Auxiliary meeting set
GARRETT — The Garrett Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave.
To our readers:
Have information about an event you want to share? Send it to garrettclipper@kpcmedia.com by noon Friday.
