GARRETT — Garrett controlled the majority of the match and got two second half goals from Chase Leech in a 2-0 win over East Noble in Tuesday’s boys soccer action.
The Railroaders (2-0) held possession of the ball in every area of the field and had multiple scoring chances in the first half. They outshot the Knights 12-2 in the first 40 minutes.
“We did everything but put it in the back of the net,” Garrett head coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “Part of that is East Noble and part of that is us. We started to get a little satisfied with just getting a shot off. In the second half, we were able to get a couple in the back of the net, then held on for dear life.”
Leech had his first good look six minutes into the match, but his shot went right at East Noble goalie John Housholder.
Sixty seconds later, Josh Thrush punched a shot at the goal, but Housholder was on the spot for the save.
Near the midway point of the first half, Joey Silva had one East Noble defender to beat on a breakaway. He found an opening for a shot but it pinged off the right post.
East Noble’s first shot came with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Less than four minutes in the first half, Thrush had another clean look at a goal, but like Silva, he drew iron on the right post.
Right away in the second half, the Knights’ Josue Salazar had a shot on goal, but Garrett goalie Nick Barden came up with the save.
Silva had another breakaway a few minutes later, but this time, he was taken down in the box, which set up a penalty kick for Leech. The sophomore buried the free kick inside the right post for the first goal of the match.
The chances increased for the Knights in the second half, but their shots were either right to Barden or missed wide.
Leech had the ball deep in the box with 16 minutes left, and he took a short cross but it deflected off an East Noble defender and rolled into the goal.
