GARRETT — Following public hearings Monday, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board adopted its 2020 school budget, capital improvement and bus replacement plans.
Capital projects in year 2020 include the purchase of a new mower, a corporation vehicle, maintenance lift, computer server and copy machine totaling $70,000.
The 2021 capital improvements include an irrigation system, computer server, and three copy machines totaling $75,000. In year 2022, planned purchases include a school van, land for future Building Trades projects, a computer server and a copy machine for a total of $80,000.
Projects in 2020 include upgrades to the public address system, parking lot and Brennan Estates totaling $310,000. In year 2021, projects include a roofing project, air conditioning in the sports facilities, a renovation at the superintendent’s office and weight room upgrades at $320,000. In 2022, planned improvements include a chiller in the middle school and bus garage totaling $350,000.
The bus replacement program provides for the purchase of three buses in 2020 at a cost of $265,000; two buses each in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 at $265,000 each year.
Taxpayers in the district will see a 1.6% increase in the property tax levy to raise $4.5 million, up from the current $4.4 million levy.
No one offered public comment at any of the hearings.
The board also approved several items including:
• an electronic funds transfer resolution;
• permission for an FFA National Convention overnight trip to Indianapolis on Oct 29-31;
• the 2020 noncompetitive continuation application for Head Start and Early Head Start;
• the creation of a high school guitar club to be led by Austin Freels. Each member will build a guitar and then learn to play through the club, the board heard.
• the creation of a middle school FFA Club;
• permission for the band instructor to attend the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic in Chicago;
• permission to attend the Association for Middle Level Education in Nashville, Tennessee, In November;
• permission for high school instructors to attend professional development experiences out-of-state;
• permission for an eighth-grade field trip to Chicago including fundraisers to help each student attend:
• naming Brian Best to the Garrett Public Library Board of Trustees through December 2021; and
• FFA Fundraisers including selling Auntie Anne’s Pretzels on Thursdays through the fall at the Circle K in downtown Garrett and a Culver’s fundraiser at the Auburn location on Monday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. with 20% of sales going to the Garrett FFA.
In personnel matters Monday, the board approved the hiring of high school volunteer cheerleading coach Breanna Kahkola and Chance Hinkle as middle school volunteer cross country coach, and the resignation of Jason Richards as high school girls softball coach.
Administrators and board members congratulated: the high school band for recent wins under the direction of Josh Hettinger; the girls golf team for having an individual player advance to regionals for the first time in school history; the tremendous season the volleyball and cross country teams have had so far; and the addition of a welding class to the school’s career development program.
Middle school Principal Lucas Fielden praised teachers for creating learning experiences for students including field trips to Mongo Trading Post, visiting the Old Fort in Fort Wayne, visiting Camp Little Turtle Boy Scout Camp after reading the book, “Hatchet,” and a trip to the Hartford City Civil War Days.
