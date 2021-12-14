As Indiana continues to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our state and local economies, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently announced the state would expand eligibility for the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program.
Created to help struggling Indiana small businesses, the grant program began with an initial $34.5 million and received an additional $60 million in CARES Act dollars appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session.
Eligible expenses for reimbursement include:
• Payroll;
• Sole proprietor net profit reduction;
• Insurance premiums;
• Rent or mortgage payments;
• Lease payments for real or personal property;
• Utilities;
• Safety investments; and
• Food delivery software service payments.
To be eligible, a company must have been established prior to Oct. 1, 2019; be registered to operate in Indiana; have had fewer than 100 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2019; have had less than $10 million in revenue (gross receipts or sales) in 2019; and demonstrate a monthly gross revenue loss during the eligibility period of at least 30% compared to pre-COVID 2019 average monthly gross revenue.
My colleagues and I remain committed to supporting Hoosier small businesses and strongly encourage those eligible to apply. To learn more about the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program, visit BackOnTrack.in.gov.
If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.