GARRETT — Garrett alumni reunited with classmates, family and friends for the 36th annual Alumni Association Reunion last weekend.
Friday’s events included the annual golf outing at Garrett Country Club, a welcome center at the JAM Center and an open house at the Garrett Museum of Art. A horse-drawn wagon tour was canceled due to extreme heat and humidity Friday afternoon.
Saturday’s events included an open house at the Garrett Public Library in the morning, luncheon celebration and school tours, an evening concert and food trucks at Eastside Park, all-day free swim at the Garrett pool, open house at the Cup of Blessing downtown and a reunion at St. Joseph Catholic School.
On Sunday, a community church service sponsored by the Garrett Ministerial Association was held in the Performing Arts Center and an open house was held at the Garrett Historical Museum.
Alumni luncheon, program
Alumni ranging from the 1942 to 2019 graduates attended an informal gathering featuring a boxed lunch in the middle school cafeteria. President Carolyn Ridenour welcomed the everyone on behalf of the Garrett Alumni Association.
Ridenour said the goal of this year’s less formal event was to allow everyone more time to renew old friendships, and secondly, to share the mission of the Alumni Trust Fund to help increase the school’s scholarship effort.
Last spring, the Alumni Association handed out four $1,500 scholarships to Garrett seniors Reese Furnish, Paxton Hefty, Lindsay Hirchak and Madison Housel. All four will be attending Ball State University in the fall. Alumni Trust Association secretary/treasurer Norma (Hixson) Fry introduced Hefty and Housel who attended the luncheon Saturday. Hefty plans to major in business and sales while Housel plans to earn a degree in elementary education. Hirchak will be majoring in speech pathology and Furnish in psychology.
Ridneour also thanked the school district staff for access to the school’s facilities over the weekend.
“Welcome home, Railroaders,” Tonya Weaver, Superintendent of G-K-B School District told alumni. She invited guests to tour the school following the luncheon, and welcomed anyone who could not stay to stop by anytime to visit or tour the school.
She shared the current student body numbers 1,800 students in grades kindergarten through 12, noting that the school leads the way in northeast Indiana with 224 transfer students from other school districts. Weaver also shared the school’s collaboration with the JAM Center for preschool in the fall, and the high school’s nationally recognized Career Development Program begun at Garrett last year.
Vice president Bob Johoski introduced 16 members of the golden anniversary class of 1969 attending the celebration. Each was presented a carnation and a gift from the Association. A class reunion was planned later in the day at the Garrett American Legion with more than 60 classmates expected to attend, organizers said. Dave Bunn and Chris Smith honored classmate Donna (Dove) Meschberger for her enthusiasm for the annual reunion. She passed away earlier this year.
Herb Kleeman represented the Class of 1942 at the event, the eldest attending.
Association officers serving through July 2020, include Ridenour (1960), first vice president Jenny Teders (1979), second vice president Kasey Shultz (1987), third vice president Johoski (1960), recording secretary Amy Baker (1987), corresponding secretary Chris Smith (1969) treasurer Jacob Barnhart (2010) and assistant treasurer Kaleb Kelham (2006).
Classmates looked over a collection of photographs and yearbooks during the annual event and lingered to share memories following the luncheon.
More than 125 players participated in Friday’s annual golf outing at Garrett Country Club, according to organizer Aaron Smith, who will be providing complete results in next week’s Garrett Clipper.
Go to GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com for more information.
