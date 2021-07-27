GKB Education Foundation hosting golf outing
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is hosting its second golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Garrett Country Club.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with tee-off at 8 a.m.
The cost is $260 for a team of four that includes golf and cart, continental breakfast, lunch, two beverage tickets and prizes.
Interested golfers can register by contacting the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165 or the website at foundation.gkb.k12.in.us. The registration deadline is Aug. 14.
Proceeds will benefit the GKB Resource Room which supports the teachers, staff and students with classroom supplies and personal items. To learn more about the foundation, visit its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.