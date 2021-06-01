FORT WAYNE — Ninety percent of motorists can be found wearing their seat belts, Indiana State Police said.
“Unfortunately, the small percentage of people who choose not to buckle up make up a disproportionate amount of the fatalities that occur every year on Indiana roads, said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post.
The post is working to address the issue this spring by participating in the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign. In the campaign that continues through Sunday, troopers will be out in greater numbers seeking to educate motorists about the importance of wearing seat belts.
The high-visibility patrols are paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Between 2015 and 2019, seat belts have saved more than 69,000 lives in the U.S., according to NHTSA.
“Despite knowing the benefits, people still refuse to buckle up, a choice that too often can end in tragedy,” state police said.
Last year, more than 800 people were killed on Indiana roads, including 565 deaths that occurred in passenger vehicles. Police said 364 of those who died, or 6 out of 10, were not wearing seat belts.
Out of any age group, male drivers, particularly those between the ages of 15 and 34, were the most likely to be found not wearing a seat belt at the time of a crash, police said. Individuals not wearing seat belts were three times more likely to be injured in a crash when the driver was speeding and seven times more likely when the driver was impaired.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that life is precious,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “We expect more people will be venturing out and taking road trips this spring, and wearing a seat belt is still the best way to keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.”
State troopers will be writing citations and conducting high-visibility patrols during the day, but especially at night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak from midnight to 4 a.m., police said. Under Indiana’s primary seat belt law, troopers can stop and cite drivers and passengers just for failing to wear a seat belt.
Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16, and children under 8 must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat.
Throughout the campaign, troopers will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt enforcement, which means anyone caught not wearing one will receive a citation, police said.
Parents and caregivers can choose the safest car seat for their chilren by visiting TheRightSeat.com, or to find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, who can inspect and assist with the installation of a car seat, visit childseat.in.gov.
