GARRETT — Angola scored four touchdowns off Garrett turnovers and handed the Railroaders a 42-7 defeat in Friday’s game at Memorial Field.
Angola improved to 5-1 in all games and 3-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division. Because of several players in COVID-19 quarantine, the Hornets dressed only 22 players.
In all, the Railroaders (2-5 overall, 2-2 in the NECC Big Division), turned the ball over five times — three on fumbles and two on interceptions.
Angola’s first two scores of the game resulted from Garrett turnovers.
Tucker Hasselman had touchdown runs of 1 and 80 yards, and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Gage King as Angola led 21-0 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half.
Garrett got on the board when Kolin Cope scored from 14 yards out with 1:12 remaining before halftime. Zak Klopfenstein’s kick made it 21-7 at the break.
Hasselman had a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and Finley Hasselman had touchdown runs of 57 and 43 in the second half. Brandon Villafuerte’s sixth extra-point kick of the night made it 42-7.
The last 10:08 of the game was played with a running clock due to the 35-point margin.
Seth VanWagner carried 16 times for 83 yards to lead Garrett. Cope ran 10 times for 40 yards.
Quarterback Aaden Lytle completed 12-of-21 pass attempts for 99 yards. Cope caught eight passes for 58 yards. Trey Richards caught one pass for 21 yards.
The Railroaders host Central Noble (4-4) Friday.
