LIGONIER — Garrett’s Tanner McMain and Nataley Armstrong earned trips to semi-state competition with their performances at the West Noble Regional Saturday.
Armstrong, a junior, finished 24th overall in the girls’ race with a time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds. McMain, also a junior, placed 26th in the boys’ race with a time of 17:13.
They’ll represent Garrett at Saturday’s New Haven Semi-State meet, which will take place at Huntington University. Races will start at 10 a.m. at 11:30 a.m.
Garrett senior Madilyn Malcolm finished 64th in the girls’ race at 22:00.
Homestead freshman Addison Knoblauch was the girls’ individual champion at 18:39. Angola’s Izaiah Steury captured the boys’ individual title at 15:20.
Steury’s time was 34.63 seconds ahead of runner-up Spencer Carpenter from Westview.
Westview's boys are the only area team to advance to semi-state. The Warriors were fifth with 114 points and well ahead of sixth-place Columbia City, who had 148.
The top five teams in the regional and the top 10 runners not from those teams advance to semi-state.
"My goal was to take the lead at the gun, then take it home," Steury said, "I knew I had to go out fast, but the second mile is not easy. I had to push myself mentally. The last two miles, I was able to get after it."
Warriors twin brothers Spencer and Remington Carpenter faced some competition a day after their 18th birthdays.
Spencer was second in 15:55.13, and Remington was fifth in 16:14.12.
Lyndon Miller was 29th for Westview in 17:17.63, and Anthony Sanchez was 32nd in 17:24.64.
Ninth-ranked Concordia won the boys’ title with 49 points. Carroll was second with 79, followed Homestead (100), Bishop Dwenger (107) and Westview to round out the top five.
West Noble sophomore Grant Flora (11th place, 16:45), Churubusco's Eli Lantz (22nd, 17:10) and East Noble's Wesley Potts (25th, 17:13) qualified for semi-state.
Angola was seventh with 159, followed by DeKalb (186), West Noble (217) and East Noble (238).
Braeden McIntire led the Barons in 28th place in 17:15, and Matthias Hefty was 42nd in 17:38.
For the Knights, Ian Torres was 59th in 18:17.18. Kyler Corbin was 62nd in 18:26.36, and Rob Rogers was 66th in 18:34.72.
In the girls' race, DeKalb senior Riley Winebrenner led area runners in fourth place in 19:23. Sophomore teammate Lydia Bennett placed 17th in 20:19.
Angola sophomore Gracynn Hinkley will run at Huntington after placing seventh at West Noble in 19:44.
