Christine Cross
GARRETT — Christine Ann (Woodcock-Reynolds) Cross, 71, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Louise Rockey
FORT WAYNE — Louise Anita Rockey, 72, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died Dec. 11, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Barbara Sanders
GARRETT — Barbara (Barb) Kay Sanders, 59, of Garrett, died Dec. 12, 2021.
Services took place Dec. 17.
Malachi Bridges
AVILLA — Malachi Edward Bridges, 9 months, of Avilla, died Dec. 11, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Lynn Rowe
AVILLA — Lynn Earl Rowe, 70, of Avilla, died Dec. 14, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Mabel Aborn
AUBURN — Mabel Charlene Aborn, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 10, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Larry Fee
AUBURN — Larry Fred Fee, 81, of Auburn, died Dec. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Joshua Hamman
AUBURN — Joshua Warren Hamman, 41, of Auburn, died Dec. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kim Vendrely
AUBURN — Kim Vendrely, 66, of Auburn, died Dec. 13, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
George Wessel
AUBURN — George J. Wessel, 91, of Auburn, died Dec. 12, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Doris Wessel
AUBURN — Doris A. Wessel, 88, of Auburn, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marla Dutkiewicz
WATERLOO — Marla Louise (McKown) Dutkiewicz, 56, of Waterloo, died Dec. 11, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Sue McKinney
BUTLER — Sue Ann McKinney, 65, of Butler, died Dec. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joyce Gannon
WATERLOO — Joyce Gannon, 61, of Waterloo, died Dec. 12, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Onalee Moughler
WATERLOO — Onalee Ida Moughler, 90, of Waterloo and a Butler High School graduate, died Dec. 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Nancy Anthony
PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Ann Anthony, 76, of Pleasant Lake and born in Auburn, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Steven Finton
HUDSON — Steven Richard Finton, 53, of Hudson, died Dec. 15, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Norbert Franks
KENDALLVILLE — Norbert Lee Franks, 74, of Kendallville, died Dec. 13, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Beverly
Middleton-Christlieb
KENDALLVILLE — Beverly J. (Ham) Middleton-Christlieb, 81, of Kendallville, died Dec. 17, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
Lawrence Hammel
KENDALLVILLE — Lawrence Ray “Larry” Hammel, 88, of Kendallville, died Dec. 14, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Martha Leas
KENDALLVILLE — Martha Jane Leas, 74, of Kendallville, died Dec. 11, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Richard Nodine
KENDALLVILLE — Richard A. Nodine, 91, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
