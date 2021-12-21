Christine Cross

GARRETT — Christine Ann (Woodcock-Reynolds) Cross, 71, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Louise Rockey

FORT WAYNE — Louise Anita Rockey, 72, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died Dec. 11, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Barbara Sanders

GARRETT — Barbara (Barb) Kay Sanders, 59, of Garrett, died Dec. 12, 2021.

Services took place Dec. 17.

Malachi Bridges

AVILLA — Malachi Edward Bridges, 9 months, of Avilla, died Dec. 11, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Lynn Rowe

AVILLA — Lynn Earl Rowe, 70, of Avilla, died Dec. 14, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Mabel Aborn

AUBURN — Mabel Charlene Aborn, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 10, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Larry Fee

AUBURN — Larry Fred Fee, 81, of Auburn, died Dec. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Joshua Hamman

AUBURN — Joshua Warren Hamman, 41, of Auburn, died Dec. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Kim Vendrely

AUBURN — Kim Vendrely, 66, of Auburn, died Dec. 13, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

George Wessel

AUBURN — George J. Wessel, 91, of Auburn, died Dec. 12, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Doris Wessel

AUBURN — Doris A. Wessel, 88, of Auburn, died Dec. 16, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Marla Dutkiewicz

WATERLOO — Marla Louise (McKown) Dutkiewicz, 56, of Waterloo, died Dec. 11, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Sue McKinney

BUTLER — Sue Ann McKinney, 65, of Butler, died Dec. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joyce Gannon

WATERLOO — Joyce Gannon, 61, of Waterloo, died Dec. 12, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Onalee Moughler

WATERLOO — Onalee Ida Moughler, 90, of Waterloo and a Butler High School graduate, died Dec. 10, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Nancy Anthony

PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Ann Anthony, 76, of Pleasant Lake and born in Auburn, died Dec. 16, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Steven Finton

HUDSON — Steven Richard Finton, 53, of Hudson, died Dec. 15, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Norbert Franks

KENDALLVILLE — Norbert Lee Franks, 74, of Kendallville, died Dec. 13, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Beverly

Middleton-Christlieb

KENDALLVILLE — Beverly J. (Ham) Middleton-Christlieb, 81, of Kendallville, died Dec. 17, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.

Lawrence Hammel

KENDALLVILLE — Lawrence Ray “Larry” Hammel, 88, of Kendallville, died Dec. 14, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Martha Leas

KENDALLVILLE — Martha Jane Leas, 74, of Kendallville, died Dec. 11, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Richard Nodine

KENDALLVILLE — Richard A. Nodine, 91, of Kendallville, died Dec. 16, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

