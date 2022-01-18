GARRETT — After reorganizing Wednesday morning, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board took action to hire two new assistant principals.
Former fifth-grade instructor Sam Tipton was hired as J.R. Ober Elementary School assistant principal and Canden Pepple will serve as assistant principal and athletic director at Garrett Middle School. Pepple formerly served as a seventh grade writing instructor.
Rachel Montel was approved to fill Pepple’s position.
“I don’t think there could be a better fit,” Larry Getts said of the new assistant principals.
Jerry Weller agreed, calling the hiring of Pepple and Tipton a “double blessing.”
To open the meeting, the board approved Tami Best as president, Getts as vice president and Dan Weimer as secretary.
Best and Weimer will also serve in those capacities on the school district’s board of finance again this year.
The board approved these appointments:
• Weimer and Jerry Weller will serve with J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus on the school calendar committee;
• Mark Thrush will serve on the building trades committee and on the construction side of the Career Development Program, while Getts will serve on the program’s manufacturing side;
• Getts will serve as the district’s legislative liaison to the Indiana School Board Association while Best will serve as the district’s policy liaison to the state association;
• Weimer will serve on the Judy A. Morrill board of directors;
• Best will serve on the Garrett parks and recreation board;
• Weller will serve on the school district’s wellness committee; and
• Brian Best was appointed as a nonvoting member to the Garrett Redevelopment Commission.
In other business, the board unanimously approved to keep Treesh as business manager and treasurer and Beth Craighead-Folzenlogel as deputy treasurer.
The board also voted to retain Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff Attorneys at Law, Kruse & Kruse P.C. and Mefford, Weber & Blythe P.C. as legal representation.
Most school board matters are handled by Erik Weber while Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff is used for any property-related issues, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver. Kruse serves in a back-up capacity, she added.
During the annual board of finance meeting, Treesh reviewed the school district’s investments, average daily membership report, assessed value, fund balances, annual deficit and surplus, and revenues.
She reported the school district’s 2021 net assessed value at $426,647,992.
During the meeting, Darby Halferty was also approved as head wrestling coach at the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.