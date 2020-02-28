Betty Hawkins
GARRETT — Betty M. Hawkins, 97, of Garrett, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Robert Hissong
CORUNNA — Robert “Bob” M. Hissong, 84, of Corunna, died Feb. 26, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Mattie Miller
AUBURN — Mattie J. Miller, 86, of Auburn, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Elizabeth Saunders
AUBURN — Elizabeth “Betty” Saunders, 93, of Auburn, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jack Refner
ASHLEY — Jack B. Refner, 90, of Ashley, died Feb. 25, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Donald Clifton Jr.
BUTLER — Donald D. Clifton Jr., 84, of Butler and Corunna, died Feb. 25, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Mary Keezer
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Mary “Mazie” Keezer, 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, formerly of Edgerton, Ohio and born in Butler, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.
Virgil Sanders
FREMONT — Virgil G. Sanders, 79, of Big Otter Lake Fremont and formerly of Butler, died Feb. 23, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Michael Probst
AVILLA — Michael Earl Probst, 61, of Avilla, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Terry Buesching
ROME CITY — Terry D. Buesching, 71, of Rome City, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Raymond Sparkman
ROME CITY — Raymond “Pete” Sparkman, 68, of Rome City, died Feb. 23, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Byrd
ANGOLA — Kenneth Lee “Ken” Byrd, 48, of Angola, died Feb. 23, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Robin Holiday
ANGOLA — Robin J. Holiday, 56, of Angola, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Dennis Merillat
FREMONT — Dennis L. Merillat, 67, of Fremont, died Feb. 27, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Jacquelyn Pelliccia
FREMONT — Jacquelyn Sue “Susie” Pelliccia, 81, of Fremont, died Feb. 23, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Brenda Ross
FREMONT — Brenda Sue Ross, 57, of Fremont, died Feb. 22, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Margaret Arnold
KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Phyllis Arnold, 95, of Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Richard Garrison
KENDALLVILLE — Richard Garrison, 72, of Kendallville, died Feb. 25, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Charles Short III
KENDALLVILLE — Charles Wesley Short III, 55, of Kendallville, died Feb. 23, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Harlow Watson
KENDALLVILLE — Harlow K. Watson, 81, of Kendallville, died Feb. 25, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Francis Sobasky
STROH — Francis Leo “Pollock” Sobasky, 70, of Stroh, died Feb. 22, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
