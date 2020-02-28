Betty Hawkins

GARRETT — Betty M. Hawkins, 97, of Garrett, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Robert Hissong

CORUNNA — Robert “Bob” M. Hissong, 84, of Corunna, died Feb. 26, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Mattie Miller

AUBURN — Mattie J. Miller, 86, of Auburn, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Elizabeth Saunders

AUBURN — Elizabeth “Betty” Saunders, 93, of Auburn, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jack Refner

ASHLEY — Jack B. Refner, 90, of Ashley, died Feb. 25, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Donald Clifton Jr.

BUTLER — Donald D. Clifton Jr., 84, of Butler and Corunna, died Feb. 25, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Mary Keezer

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Mary “Mazie” Keezer, 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, formerly of Edgerton, Ohio and born in Butler, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, handled arrangements.

Virgil Sanders

FREMONT — Virgil G. Sanders, 79, of Big Otter Lake Fremont and formerly of Butler, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Michael Probst

AVILLA — Michael Earl Probst, 61, of Avilla, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Terry Buesching

ROME CITY — Terry D. Buesching, 71, of Rome City, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Raymond Sparkman

ROME CITY — Raymond “Pete” Sparkman, 68, of Rome City, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Kenneth Byrd

ANGOLA — Kenneth Lee “Ken” Byrd, 48, of Angola, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Robin Holiday

ANGOLA — Robin J. Holiday, 56, of Angola, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Dennis Merillat

FREMONT — Dennis L. Merillat, 67, of Fremont, died Feb. 27, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Jacquelyn Pelliccia

FREMONT — Jacquelyn Sue “Susie” Pelliccia, 81, of Fremont, died Feb. 23, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Brenda Ross

FREMONT — Brenda Sue Ross, 57, of Fremont, died Feb. 22, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Margaret Arnold

KENDALLVILLE — Margaret Phyllis Arnold, 95, of Kendallville, died Feb. 24, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Richard Garrison

KENDALLVILLE — Richard Garrison, 72, of Kendallville, died Feb. 25, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Charles Short III

KENDALLVILLE — Charles Wesley Short III, 55, of Kendallville, died Feb. 23, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Harlow Watson

KENDALLVILLE — Harlow K. Watson, 81, of Kendallville, died Feb. 25, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Francis Sobasky

STROH — Francis Leo “Pollock” Sobasky, 70, of Stroh, died Feb. 22, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

