Jane Griffith
GARRETT — Jane Ann (Draggoo) Griffith, 82, of Garrett, died May 29, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Madonna Smith
LAGRANGE — Madonna Marie Smith, 105, of LaGrange and born in Garrett, died May 27, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Max Walter
GARRETT — Max E. Walter, 94, of Garrett and born in Spencerville, died June 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mike Sneary
AVILLA — Mike Sneary, 62, of Avilla, died June 3, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Walter Eifrid
AUBURN — Walter E. “Wally” Eifrid, 85, of Auburn, died May 26, 2022.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Kay Finchum
AUBURN — Kay Anita (Kitterman) Finchum, 85, of Auburn, died May 25, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Raymond Goe
AUBURN — Raymond W. “Red” Goe, 84, of Auburn, died May 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William Kurtz
AUBURN — William Herman “Bill” Kurtz, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Butler, died June 2, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jerry Shull
AUBURN — Jerry E. Shull, 69, of Auburn, died June 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Dean Poli
HAMILTON — Dean Thomas Poli, 54, of Hamilton, died May 27, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Jack Via
HAMILTON — Jack Nicholas Via, 75, of Hamilton, died May 28, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Rene Salinas
PLEASANT LAKE — Rene Elaine Salinas, 58, of Pleasant Lake, died May 26, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Sheila Butler
KENDALLVILLE — Sheila Ann Butler, 53, of Kendallville, died May 26, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Valetta Gibson
KENDALLVILLE — Valetta Gibson, 78, of Kendallville, died June 4, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Patricia Reade
KENDALLVILLE — Patricia Marie Reade, 91, of Kendallville, died June 1, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
