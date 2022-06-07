Jane Griffith

GARRETT — Jane Ann (Draggoo) Griffith, 82, of Garrett, died May 29, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Madonna Smith

LAGRANGE — Madonna Marie Smith, 105, of LaGrange and born in Garrett, died May 27, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Max Walter

GARRETT — Max E. Walter, 94, of Garrett and born in Spencerville, died June 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Mike Sneary

AVILLA — Mike Sneary, 62, of Avilla, died June 3, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Walter Eifrid

AUBURN — Walter E. “Wally” Eifrid, 85, of Auburn, died May 26, 2022.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Kay Finchum

AUBURN — Kay Anita (Kitterman) Finchum, 85, of Auburn, died May 25, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Raymond Goe

AUBURN — Raymond W. “Red” Goe, 84, of Auburn, died May 30, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Kurtz

AUBURN — William Herman “Bill” Kurtz, 80, of Auburn and formerly of Butler, died June 2, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Jerry Shull

AUBURN — Jerry E. Shull, 69, of Auburn, died June 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Dean Poli

HAMILTON — Dean Thomas Poli, 54, of Hamilton, died May 27, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Jack Via

HAMILTON — Jack Nicholas Via, 75, of Hamilton, died May 28, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Rene Salinas

PLEASANT LAKE — Rene Elaine Salinas, 58, of Pleasant Lake, died May 26, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Sheila Butler

KENDALLVILLE — Sheila Ann Butler, 53, of Kendallville, died May 26, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Valetta Gibson

KENDALLVILLE — Valetta Gibson, 78, of Kendallville, died June 4, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Patricia Reade

KENDALLVILLE — Patricia Marie Reade, 91, of Kendallville, died June 1, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

