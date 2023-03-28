Lecture series continues Sunday
FORT WAYNE — On Sunday, April 2, the History Center will present the next lecture in the 2022-2023 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series.
In “Voices From Vietnam: Stories of War,” Kayleen Reusser will share stories from men who served in the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force who were among the last Americans drafted for military service. The veterans interviewed were mainly from northeast Indiana with several from Fort Wayne. The stories that will be shared include accounts of battle, and also the trauma and impact veterans encountered when returning home. A book signing will follow the lecture.
The lecture begins at 2 p.m. and is free to the public. To attend the lecture virtually, contact the History Center in advance at administration@fwhistorycenter.org. You will receive a link to join the Zoom presentation approximately one hour prior to the lecture.
All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation and Indiana Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.