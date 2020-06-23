Arrested in Noble County
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. June 15 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and theft-shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion. Hagerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Police make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested these people, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kipton Hall, 23, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. June 11 by Garrett Police on charges of battery, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Noah Powless, 19, of the 2700 block of 2737 West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Nathan McEntarfer, 37, of the 400 block of South Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:33 p.m. June 12 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cedrick Cobbins, 32, of the 8200 block of Lakeside Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. June 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brandy Slone, 26, of the 800 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. June 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Parrett, 33, of the 1600 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3 p.m. June 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tammy Moehle, 48, of the 2300 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. June 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeff Shaffer, 58, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. June 14 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Nicholas Franke, 23, of the 2600 block of Merivale Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. June 14 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Wells, 35, of the 900 block of C.R. 23, Ashley, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. June 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of domestic battery as a Level 6 felony and Class a misdemeanor and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Jacob O’Connor, 23, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. June 16 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging on charges of failure to appear in court on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
John Conard, 49, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. June 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony.
Shannon Burget, 37, of the 5500 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. June 16 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Joseph Wilcox, 25, of the 2000 block of Walden Road, Auburn, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. June 17 when he turned himself in to answer a warrant charging him with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rhonda Moore, 40, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. June 17 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Carl Mercer, 24, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. June 17 by Butler Police on a warrant charging him with knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.