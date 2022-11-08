Arrested in Noble County
Clifford A. Thacker, 47, of the 900 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was booked at 9:46 a.m. Oct. 29 to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information was provided.
Tyler J. Fulk, 39, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Nov. 2 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia. Fulk was held on $2,500 bond.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Kayla Ringler, 33, of the 100 block of Lane 355, Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Sanicky, 42, of the 5700 block of Bradley Avenue, Parma, Ohio, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Oct. 29 by Auburn Police on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Nick Stuller, 48, of the 200 block of East Jackson Street, West Unity, Ohio, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Oct. 30 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Lamartz, 32, of the 400 block of East High Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nina Evanoff, 46, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Oct. 31 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine.
Matthew Powers, 43, of Anthony, Kansas, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Oct. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Zackary Meade, 39, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Oct. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of unlawful possession of a syringe; a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screening; and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Brittany Fry, 33, of the 2000 block of Fairway Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Nov. 1 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Mobley, 32, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Nov. 1 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christian Ross, 25, of the 7000 block of Metz Road, Angola, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Flaviano Lorenzo, 23, of the 10500 block of Thimler Road, Harlan, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Boltz, 35, of the 1500 block of Bryan Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Nov. 3 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
