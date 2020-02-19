CARMEL — DeKalb High School student Shelby Waligora and Garrett High School career development professional Brienne Sprunger were honored at the 14th annual IMPACT Awards hosted by Indiana INTERNnet Tuesday at the Ritz Charles in Carmel.
Waligora was one of three students who tied for High School Intern of the Year for her work with the Community Foundation DeKalb County. Sprunger was named High School Career Development Professional of the Year for her work at Garrett High School.
Waligora interned with the foundation at a time it was looking to expand its Pro9mise Indiana initiative up to and including high school students. The Promise Indiana initiative focuses on expanding access to 529 college savings accounts, making sure all young people have opportunities to build assets for their futures and helping communities develop a college-going culture.
Waligora promoted the program around DeKalb County by leading her own enrollment events, using strong social media efforts and developing Promise Indiana marketing collateral. Waligora brought together more than 60 high school volunteers to make the DeKalb County Promise Walk Into My Future event possible.
Those volunteers were needed as over 2,000 students in kindergarten through third grade took part in the “Walk” event at the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne campus. Walk Into My Future helps young people gain ideas of what they can aspire to after completing high school.
Waligora met with teachers, students and her principal and coordinated meetings with foundation staff to make this happen. She has been accepted to Purdue University Fort Wayne and will focus on a degree in psychology with a minor in secondary education.
In her role at Garrett High School, Sprunger is known as the driving force behind students’ career development. By constantly developing new ways to engage students in their career journeys, she ensures their needs are met as they evolve into tomorrow’s employees.
She helps facilitate a peer tutoring program, where students are placed into positions in multiple departments within the school district to give them their first experience with work-based learning. She also oversees a professional development program with a curriculum that includes personal finance, soft skills and other important topics.
Sprunger was instrumental in beginning a student-run café where they gain real-world experiences such as meeting with vendors and outside organizations. Students learn how to operate a cash register and provide customer service, giving them skills they need to obtain their first part-time jobs.
In addition, Sprunger provides coaching and a sense of support for her students. She helps them navigate the logistics of obtaining a job, such as completing background checks and providing documents. She also advises students on topics such as health and safety, finances and work-life balance as they juggle jobs, school and various activities.
Layton Miller, a 2019 graduate of Garrett High School, was nominated for Intern of the Year for his work at Ashley Industrial Molding. He was an intern in that company's IT department last spring and continues to work with their team.
Shannon Lilly of Butler, who works at Steel Dynamics Inc., was nominated for Intern Supervisor of the Year.
“This year’s event not only spotlights the incredible opportunities created between students and employers, but also celebrates the milestone achievement where over 15,000 internships have been completed since the program's inception,” said Lori Danielson, president of Indiana INTERNnet's Board of Directors.
Indiana INTERNnet is a free internship-matching program managed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce that links employers, students, high schools, colleges and universities.
