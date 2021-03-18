GARRETT — Boys basketball coach Bryan Leverenz has released statistics from the Garrett Railroaders' 2020-2021 season.
Sophomores Tyler Gater and Kyle Smith were the Railroaders' leading scorers for the season.
Gater scored 218 points, appearing in all 21 contests, for an average of 10.4 points per contest.
Smith scored 212 points, missing the Northeast Corner Conference tournament consolation game, averaging 10.6 points per game.
Gater twice topped the 25-point threshold, scoring 30 points in Garrett's win over Fairfield at the Wawasee holiday tournament, and adding 27 points in the team's sectional loss to Bishop Luers.
Smith eclipsed the 20-point mark on four occasions. His highest-scoring game was 27 points against Fremont in the NECC tournament. Smith had 21 against Lakewood Park, 23 against Bluffton and 20 against Heritage.
Both players finished with 41 three-point field goals.
Gater connected for six bombs in the Fairfield game at Wawasee, and had five threes against Bishop Luers and DeKalb.
Smith made seven threes in the NECC tournament game with Fremont. He hit five on three other occasions — Lakewood Park, Bluffton and Heritage.
Junior Jasen Bailey was right behind those two, finished with 199 points for an average of 9.5 points per game.
His high scoring game was 16 against Prairie Heights. Bailey reached double figures in 11 contests and made 27 three-pointers.
Junior Jaxson Gould was Garrett's leading rebounder, grabbing 93 boards in 18 contests. He also led the team with 42 blocked shots.
Bailey was next with 70 rebounds. Smith collected 58 rebounds, senior Blake Ratcliffe had 55 rebounds and junior Lukas Swager had 53 boards.
Bailey led the team with 36 assists while Gater had 30 and Smith collected 29.
Smith was tops for Garrett with 30 steals. Bailey had 26, Trevor Armstrong had 23 and Gater added 20 steals.
In terms of career leaders, Gould now sits third with 71 blocked shots in his career, passing Justin Hawkins, who had 70. David Parsell, who graduated in 2010, holds the school record with 109 blocked shots.
Gater and Smith share ninth place for most three-point shots made in a season. Josh Vanderbosch holds the record with 57 threes made in the 1995-1996 season. Justin McCoy (2012-2013) and Micah Malcolm (2017-2018) both made 55 threes, and Ben Miller (2003-2004) connected for 54.
Freshmen Luke Coffman (88), Jaxson Fugate (9) and Drayton Myers (31), sophomore Konner DeWitt (16) and junior Giacomo Moruchhio (7) registered their first varsity points this season. Junior Christian Hess had 8 points and 11 rebounds for Garrett, appearing in 12 games.
All thirteen Railroaders who suited up in a Jan. 5 game against Hamilton figured in the scoring in an 87-7 win. The 80-point margin is the second-largest in school history. In a Jan. 1, 1929 game, Garrett defeated Avilla 107-11.
Special thanks to Coach Leverenz and Garrett sports historian Ken Cutler Jr. for their help in providing statistics and records.
