Civil War Round Table group to meet
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, meeting room C.
The program will be “Francis and Arabella; John and Fanny: Love and War" and will be presented by John Fazio, an author and Civil War speaker. He is a member of the Lincoln Forum, Surrate Society, Cleveland Grays and the Western Reserve Historical Society.
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email the group at CWRTNEI@aol.com, go to the Facebook page at facebook.com/CWRTNEI, or visit the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.