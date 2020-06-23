Class of 1959 meets for breakfast
GARRETT — The Garrett High School Class of 1959 boys met for the first time in four months Friday at the Garrett House of Pancakes.
Present were John Hile, Butch Simon, Rodney Kneisley, Gary Botteron, Fred Hall, Johnny Hutton,Butch Beber, Ron Conrad, Jolly Chisholm, Jerry Holton, Larry Funk and Aaron Smith.
No breakfast will be held in July due to the alumni golf outing.
