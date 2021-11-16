GARRETT — Service All Vacuum, a local, family-owned vacuum sales and service company in the greater Fort Wayne area since 1954, opened a location at 107 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett last week.
The business provides qualified, factory-trained technicians who can provide the best possible service anywhere in town, owners said.
The shop offers next-day vacuum analysis, tune-up, and repair services for any make and model of vacuum. Same-day service is also available.
Service All Vacuum also sells popular brands of new and used vacuums, handhelds and steam vacs such as Titan, Sanitaire, Dyson, Dirt Devil, Bissel, Eureka and more. The also sell vacuum parts and supplies such as bags and belts for your convenience.
Employees Jan Brookhart and Kim Evans are on hand to help customers with their needs.
It is the mission and purpose of Service All Vacuum to guarantee the lowest prices on both new and used vacuums and to provide the highest quality service for its customers, owners added.
The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They accept debit or credit cards, cash and checks.
