AUBURN — Trinity Lutheran Church of Auburn again has donated the proceeds of its Drive-Through Nativity to St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Each December, Trinity Lutheran Church stages an outdoor, drive-through nativity scene to share the story of Christmas. This year the church added COVID 19 safety measures to ensure the event could go on as planned. Thanks to careful planning, the Drive-Through Nativity was a great success, with more than 140 vehicles participating and a surprise gift surpassing normal giving.
Thursday, Pastor Jonathan Nack presented a donation check to Tammy Stafford, executive director of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
“The Drive-Through Nativity is a wonderful Christmas tradition for Auburn and the surrounding area,” Stafford said. “This family event is something the whole community looks forward to. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the second Saturday in December so you can attend with your family. Each year the proceeds are gifted to St. Martin’s, and we can't begin to convey our gratitude.”
Nack serves as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn and on the St. Martin’s Healthcare Board of Directors. His congregation gives the proceeds from the Drive-Through Nativity each December to support the mission of St. Martin's Healthcare.
“It is a way to share Christ-like love and compassion for others and uphold the sanctity of life,” Nack said. “In a world that is often dehumanizing, St. Martin's is a place where people are regarded as human beings and cared for as people loved by God."
The gift will further support the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare to serve the uninsured and underinsured needs of residents of DeKalb and Noble counties. St. Martin's Healthcare said it is especially appreciative to Trinity Lutheran Church of Auburn for its continued support. The donation advances the mission of the clinic and makes a profound impact on patients' lives.
Closed for holidays
St. Martin’s clinic will be closed from Sunday through Jan. 3 for the Christmas and New Year holiday. The clinic will reopen Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 9 a.m.
For January 2021, the clinic will expand its capacity for telehealth and medical phone visits to accommodate staff safety concerns and a rise in patient requests. These appointments will be scheduled during regular clinic hours. People can call 357-0077 to make an appointment.
Dental, vision, and mental health services will continue to operate with masked, in-person scheduled appointments.
