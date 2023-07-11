GARRETT — The annual Garrett Heritage Days swim meet was held July 4 at the city pool in Feick Park.
Races were held in various age divisions, followed by a coin toss.
The event is sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home.
Division winners were:
Scampers
Ages 2-3 years
Boys and girls — 1. Margot Branscum 2. Jack Clifford.
Swimmers
Age 4
Boys and girls — 1. Hudson Guiser 2. Raelyn Hillegass.
Ages 5-6
Girls — 1. Millie Sewelin 2. Kinley Molargik 3. Lindsey Ashenfelter 4. Caralie Sewelin.
Boys — 1. John Clifford 2. Cole Crabill.
Ages 7-8
Girls — 1. Sarah Branscum 2. Drew Molargik 3. Riley Hillegass.
Boys — 1. Bennett Guiser 2. Truman Sewelin.
Ages 9-10
Girls — 1. Kloey Clifford 2. Makenzie Freeze 3. Gwynn Romanetz.
Boys — 1. Thatcher Sewelin 2. Mason Smith 3. Jake Chamberlin. 4. Caden Crabill.
Ages 11 and over
Boys and girls — 1. Emerson Sewelin 2. Landon Guiser 3. Adayla Sewelin. 4. Waleen Sewelin.
