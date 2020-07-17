GARRETT — After being closed for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Curiosity Shop reopened last week.
"It's just delightful" to be open again, said Curiosity Shop president Connie Dicke. "We took a vote Monday (July 13), and the majority ruled to open up.
"Because we're all older and a lot of health issues, there's some people who can't work," Dicke said. "My whole concern is about our volunteers."
To protect volunteers who do work in the store at 1209 S. Randolph St., sneeze guards have been placed at the cash register. All visitors are required to wear face masks. Gloves, shields, hand sanitizer and wipes were donated by state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, Dicke added.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from all sales benefit St. Martin's Healthcare, which provides medical services for uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
While the Curiosity Shop is closed Sundays and Mondays, many volunteers gather to stock the shelves and sort through donations. Volunteers also come in at 7 a.m. Wednesday and Friday, working until 10:45 a.m. to stock shelves.
"That's how people who are leery about coming in can still come in to help out," Dicke explained. "They feel really good about that, the fact that they can still sort and be with us but not be with the general public.
"The people that want to be working with the public, they're also so happy. These were four long months." It's not unusual for volunteers, even when they're not scheduled, to come in and help others because the Curiosity Shop provides a family atmosphere.
Surprises await customers, Dicke said.
A bid table features items for write-in bids. If an item doesn't receive a new bid for a week, the person submitting the last price wins. Two volunteers came up with an idea to list items on Facebook Marketplace featuring donated items. The shop also has a special where customers can fill brown paper bags with tagged items for $5.
"They can find anything from everyday clothing, from household to holiday; some small pieces of furniture and lamps, and small appliances. The children's department is just very big for us," Dicke said.
Donations can be made by stopping in during business hours. The Curiosity Shop is not accepting plastic caps, pop tabs, stamps or soup labels during the pandemic.
"We get very good donations and even better volunteers," Dicke added. "I've said that for years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.