107 W. Houston St.
Library now open
The Garrett Public Library has opened with the following hours for the public: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Patrons are encouraged to wear masks, but library staff said masks are not required.
Curbside pickup will continue to be available by request from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Library staff asks that all returns continue to be placed in the drop box.
There will be no in-person programming, and meeting and study rooms will not be available for use.
The library will limit the amount of time patrons can spend in the building, and there will be limits regarding the number of people in the building.
Take n’ Make returns
The Garrett Public Library is pleased to announce the return of the popular Take n’ Make projects.
This month’s project is a butterfly wreath. The library will have a table for curbside pickup of the kits.
Summer reading program begins
The Garrett Public Library’s summer reading program, “Imagination Celebration,” begins June 8.
While the special in-house programming has been canceled this year, the library hopes to have virtual programming and Take n’ Make crafts.
Go the library’s website for a link to register.
The program is available for pre-K children and for grades K-12.
Once children complete 500 minutes of reading or all the tasks on the pre-K sheet, they will receive a free book, name on the library’s summer reading wall and two raffle tickets to enter to win prizes.
Entries must be submitted by July 24, and winners will be drawn July 27.
Remote Story Time
The Garrett Public Library may be closed for now, but Story Time is unstoppable. Join us at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays for a special story stream live on Facebook.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Placing online holds
Library patrons may place holds on books and materials from home and pick them up curbside at a later time.
Visitors can go to garrettpl.org and click on “Catalog” in the top menu. This will take you to the Evergreen Indiana catalog.
Users should log in their GPL account. If you do not know your PIN number, a GPL staff member can set one up for you. Once signed in, type in an appropriate keyword for the item you want to find and click the “Search” button.
When you find the item you’d like to place on hold, click the “Place Hold” option on the right side.
You will be brought to the hold screen. Choose your desired pick-up library and notification method, then click “Submit” at the bottom to place your hold.
Resource page available
The Garrett Public Library has made available a resource page on its website.
There, visitors can access many sources of information, including:
How to make a facemask that doesn’t require sewing;
Learn about stimulus checks and if/when you will receive one;
How to file unemployment; and
Indiana and world updates on COVID-19.
Tumble Books
The library has announced Tumble Books of the Day, a joint project between TumbleBookLibrary and the Indiana State Library. This project provides free daily content for families, schools and public libraries to promote literacy and a love of reading.
The library’s website has a link to access Tumble Books.
