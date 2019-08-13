GARRETT — The Garrett Boys Baseball All-Stars played in the recreation league state tournament, “Town and Country” for ages 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.
The 8U started their tournament in Rochester on July 11. They played in District 1 with a total of nine teams. After losing their first game, they were able to win through the losers’ bracket and qualify to advance to semi state as a 4 seed. The semi-state games were played in Akron beginning on July 17. There was a total of 10 teams playing to qualify for a spot in the state championship round. They were able to go 2-2 in the semi state round and qualify as a 4 seed for the state championship round which began on July 25. They lost their first two games and were eliminated from the tournament at that point. They did finish in the top eight out of 37 total teams.
The 10U started their tournament in Akron, Indiana on July 12. They played in District 1 with a total of eight teams. They went 1-3 and were eliminated in that round. After another team dropped out, the Garrett team was asked to fill in and play in the semi state round which began on July 17. They went 3-2 in this round and were eliminated from the tournament. The team ended up in the top 16 teams out of 32 total.
The 12U started their tournament in Mentone. They played in District 2 with a total of seven teams. They went 3-2 and advanced to the semi state round. The semi state round was played in Denver, Indiana on July 17. There were 10 teams at semi state. Garrett went 1-2 and was eliminated in this round. They finished in the top 20 out of 30 teams.
The 14U played their tournament in Monticello. The tournament started on July 25. A total of seven teams were in the tournament. Garrett finished runner-up in the tournament.
This was the first year for the league participating and the local coaches hope to continue playing in the upcoming seasons.
“It was a great experience for the kids at all age levels. Thanks to the parents and coaches who took the time to make this possible for the kids,” coaches said.
