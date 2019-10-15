My name is Erin Wichman, I am a senior at Garrett High School.
I decided to become involved in the Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education program at our school because I’ve heard nothing but good things about it and I figured it would be a great opportunity to work in the mornings to save up money for my future college tuition and other expenses.
During this school year I am working at Garrett State Bank as a retail finance trainee, and I essentially perform the same tasks that a teller would.
The best part of this experience has been working closely with the other employees at the bank, they have been nothing short of welcoming and are always willing to help me in whatever way possible. Thanks to them, I have learned so much since I started in this position in July that I would not have ever learned about if I was not provided this opportunity. All my mentors at the bank demonstrate excellent customer service in every circumstance, a skill I hope to grow in throughout my time working at the bank.
To anyone that is considering going through the ICE program, I highly recommend it. My experience so far has been great and I am so thankful for the chance to increase my skill set and work with our community. Being involved in extracurricular activities takes up a lot of time outside of school, so being provided with an option to work during the school day allows more time to balance my everyday life.
I would like to thank Garrett State Bank for providing me and two other ICE students the opportunity to work with them throughout this year and also Garrett High School for making this program widely accessible for students.
