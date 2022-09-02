GARRETT — When Laura Glaser set up a GoFundMe page to restore the wind-damaged Auburn-Garrett Drive-In a couple days ago, she had no hard figures to use as a goal.
While the original $4,000 target goal was easily surpassed, theater owner Julie Yarde expects costs to be immensely higher.
Yarde said Glaser, her daughter-in-law, set up the account to get the ball rolling, knowing full well a lot more will be needed,
“We used a lower amount to start,” said Yarde. With no hard figures, she is still trying to figure out what is covered, insurance caps and with no rock-hard costs, it was hard to decide where to begin.
“We know we do not have enough and we are looking for guidance,” Yarde said of the situation. “It’s been really stressful.”
Her biggest concern is that people will think the goal has been met or they are asking for more than will be needed.
“I want to be realistic. Whatever money is raised is going in to the drive-in.”
Bruce Babbitt, who continues to operate the drive-in since the 1980s, said a theater screen company has contacted him and plans to come to Garrett and look over the situation this weekend. Expectations are the entire screen will need to come down, but plans are to salvage the steel damaged in the incident.
Both Yarde and Babbitt are thankful for the outpouring of concern and generosity they have seen since the fast moving storm took down the screen about 4:45 p.m. Monday.
“We want to be honest, if people give money, we want to go to the right cause, but we don’t even know costs,” said Yarde.
But one thing is for sure, a lot more will be needed.
The objective is to be able to open before Memorial Day, but the gates traditionally open in April, said Yarde.
