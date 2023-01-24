Arrested in
DeKalb County
John Bradley, 52, of the 100 block of Lane 271 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Handshoe, 35, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of a pretrial release for manufacture of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of precursors, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance, all Level 6 felonies.
Ethan Slone, 20, of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Jan. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a bond violation for distribution of an intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaytlynn Bryant, 18, of the 3200 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nicholas Coburn, 37, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Jan. 13 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors; and refusing identification, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Slain, 59, of the 2600 block North, C.R. 300 East, Albion, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Bench, 24, of the 600 block of South Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:32 a.m. Jan. 15 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Handshoe, 37, of the 100 block of Sammy Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Jennifer Graves, 38, of the 2900 block of S.R. 1, Angola, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony; and distribution of intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor.
Darren Meyers, 38, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sierra Montoya, 29, of the 1500 block of Connie Jean Boulevard, Garrett, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
William Zink, 42, of the 4700 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.