107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Holiday hours
The library will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day. The library will re-open Thursday.
Adult programming
The January Take and Make project is a snowflake block. Stop by the upstairs circulation desk and pick up the supplies.
Author visit, book
signing is Jan. 23
Mark your calendars for Thursday, Jan. 23. Author Tracey Jude will visit the library and sign copies of her book, “Music Therapy for Autism & Special Needs.”
Winter break challenge
The Garrett Public Library’s Winter Break Challenge runs through Saturday.
Read books, learn new languages and challenge yourself to learn new things over winter break.
Participants can complete one challenge sheet per day. When participants complete a sheet, they will receive a raffle ticket to enter for one of the larger prizes.
Challenge sheets are available for preschool and younger, middle school and high school students.
The drawing for larger prizes will be Monday, Jan. 6.
Programs for
kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
The Teen Room is open from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Tweens Time for ages 10-12 is from 3-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday in Herzer Hall.
Thursday
1 p.m. Adult book club. Choices include “The Christmas Train” by Baldacci or “Christmas at Harrington’s” by Carlson.
Friday
6:15 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Saturday
1 p.m. Four Seasons paintings. All supplies and instruction provided to create four small canvas paintings depicting each of the seasons. There is no cost to attend. Space is limited. Class is open to adults only. Advance registration is required.
Monday, Jan. 6
6 p.m. Restorative yoga.
6:45 p.m. Mixed yoga.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
6 p.m. Mixed yoga.
6:30 p.m. Genealogy club. This is a new meeting night. Visitors are invited to share ideas and resources to help others climb their family tree.
Thursday, Jan. 9
6:30 p.m. Card making program. All supplies and step-by-step instruction provided. All participants will create three greeting cards to take home. There is no cost to attend. The class is open to ages 14 and up. Advance registration is required.
Friday, Jan. 10
6:15 p.m. Mixed yoga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.