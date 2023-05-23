Arrested in Noble County
Jonathan S. Rose, 44, of the 1200 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. May 17. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
John Bradley, 52, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11 a.m. May 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Stairhime, 30, of the 200 block of North Brime Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 5:13 a.m. May 13 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jason Silcox, 28, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Aaron Hale, 36, of the 800 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. May 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft and a probation violation, both Level 6 felonies.
Rene Cisneros, 53, of the 500 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. May 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
David Blade, 44, of the 300 block Timberlake Trail, Hudson, was arrested at 2 a.m. May 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Shannon Pelmear, 37, of the 300 block of North Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. May 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Vijay Patel, 34, of the 4600 block of S.R. 930, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9 a.m. May 18 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brittney Carter, 26, of the 300 block of North Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Nathan Healy, 38, of the 200 block of West Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amber Snider, 38, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. May 18 by Garrett Police on operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gillford Patrick, 48, of the 1300 block of C.R. 13, Corunna, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. May 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
