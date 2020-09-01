Henry Temple Jr.
GARRETT — Henry August Temple Jr., 74, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020, in Auburn, Indiana.
Henry was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Lois (Hefter)Temple and Henry Augusta Temple on May 3, 1946.
He went on to serve in the United States Army.
He worked as a sergeant at the Indiana Department of Corrections, where he retired in 2013.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, and had a special bond with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Henry is survived by his wife, Gloria Temple; sisters, Charlotte (Gene) Herman, Kathy (Ron) Fladten and Linda Felty; two brothers, Wayne Temple and Doug Lewis; daughters, Rachelle Temple-Warner, Stephanie Barry, Ammie Mellott (Sam Hunley); and a son, Jeffrey Kosteck; grandchildren, Cain, Miranda, Casey, Dylan, Kennedy, and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Lillith, Waylon, Elijah, Marshall, Ivy, Preslie, Quentin, and Makayla; and his girls (2 1/2 dogs) Daisy, Bella, and Barkie.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Augusta Temple and Lois (Hefter)Temple; sister, Vicky Kimbrell; and a granddaughter, Keirstin Day.
A memorial service took place on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Pastor Aaron Felty officiated.
Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VARO Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsylvania St., Room 324, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
