After 20 years in Afghanistan, the U.S. military is in the process of withdrawing from the capital city of Kabul.
During this time, many Hoosier veterans who served our country could be searching for answers to some complicated questions.
Veterans may feel mental distress about experiences they had during their service. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has identified the following common reactions that veterans may experience:
• Feelings of frustration, sadness, helplessness, grief or distress;
• Feeling angry or betrayed;
• Experiencing an increase in mental health symptoms, like symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder or depression;
• Sleeping poorly;
• Trying to avoid all reminders, including media or social situations; and
• Having more frequent military and homecoming memories.
According to the VA, it can be helpful for veterans to focus on the present and to engage in the activities that are most meaningful and valuable to them. Such activities will not change the past or the things one cannot control, but they can help life feel meaningful and reduce distress.
By developing ways of adapting to ongoing events and situations, veterans can gain a stronger sense of being able to deal with challenges, a greater sense of meaning or purpose, and an ability to mentor and support others in similar situations.
To find helpful resources, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/veterans, in.gov/dva/ or va.gov/. If you have any questions or concerns on this or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov or (317) 233-0930.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.