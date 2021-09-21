SYRACUSE — Garrett’s volleyball team won three of four matches, falling only to host Wawasee in three sets of Saturday’s Wawasee Invitational.
The Railroaders capped off a busy week and now hold an overall record of 14-4.
The teams split the first two sets, with Garrett winning the first 25-17, and Wawasee coming back for a 25-21 win in the second.
Deciding sets usually go to 15, but the Railroaders and Warriors needed a little more time to determine a winner, with Wawasee emerging an 18-16 winner.
Morgan Ostrowski paced Garrett with 24 kills and a solo block in the championship match. Taylor Gerke had 30 assists, 12 digs, four kills and two aces.
Rylee Fisher and Kyana Martinez added three kills each for Garrett. Martinez and Emma Welbaum had seven digs each. Ostrowski added six digs.
Martinez and Kelsey Bergman each had three block assists.
Wawasee got 13 kills from senior Leslie Vazquez and 12 from classmates Dylan Konieczny. Amanda Allen had 20 assists, 13 digs and served two aces.
Earlier in the day, Garrett dispatched Wabash and Whitko in three sets and Bethany Christian in two to reach the championship.
The Railroaders were 25-22, 11-25, 15-12 winners over Wabash, 26-28, 25-19, 15-8 winners over Whitko and 25-22, 28-26 winners over Bethany Christian.
Garrett statistics were not available for the earlier matches.
(0) comments
