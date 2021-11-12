GARRETT — Garrett Middle and High school students marked Veterans Day with programs in the Performing Arts Center Thursday.
Retired U.S. Army National Guard Master Sergeant Travis Holcomb was guest speaker at two programs for high school students in the morning.
During his 25 years of active duty, he was assigned to the air assault infantry, logistics, training, operations, and recruiting. He served on a combat tour in Iraq in 2003 and was DeKalb County Veterans Service Officer until his hiring as Garrett High School advanced physical conditioning teacher.
Holcomb said the term veteran means a person who served in the active military, naval or air service and who was discharged or released from those services under conditions other than dishonorable, he said.
He named celebrity veterans, including actors Clint Eastwood, Ice-T, Chuck Norris and Mr. T, singer Elvis Presley and NFL football player Pat Tillman who left a successful career to join the service after 911 and was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005.
Holcomb displayed some of the many awards and medals he earned while in the military, of which he took the most pride in his Combat Infantry Badge presented to infantrymen and Special Forces Soldiers who fought in active ground combat while assigned as members of either an infantry or special forces unit, and his Air Assault Badge awarded by the U.S. Army for successful completion of what is referred to as “11 Toughest days in the Army.” The course follows three phases of instruction involving rotary wing aircraft, combat air assault operations and rigging and sling-loading operations and rappelling from a helicopter.
Following his retirement from the service, Holcomb said civilian life offered him the opportunity to find another career and discovered working with teens to be a calling. Using his experience as a trainer in the service, he filled an interim opening as strength and conditioning coordinator at Garrett High School, a position he now holds full time.
Holcomb also shared the origin of the Veterans Day holiday in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower as a way to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in the service.
The original date of Nov. 11, 1918, or Armistice Day, when an armistice agreement was signed to halt the fighting in World War I.
He challenged students to recognize veterans and enlistees at the school, call or visit a veteran, thank them or welcome them home.
Principal Matt Smith shared how he was inspired by a biography about Lt. Gen. John Lejuene, 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps who was the first commander to lead the allies into battle in World War I and his interviews with soldiers wounded during the final minutes prior to the armistice being signed who followed their leaders into battle knowing the fighting would soon come to an end.
Members of the high school and middle school choirs and the Garrett High School band performed the national anthem and a Color Guard from Boy Scout Troop 178 presented the colors.
Later in the day, Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Ed Placencia who saw combat as an infantryman in Vietnam during his three years of active duty was guest speaker at a program for middle school students. During Placencia’s tour of duty in Vietnam, he was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with Valor device and the Purple Heart medal.
The middle school band played the national anthem as members of Boy Scout Troop 178 presented the colors.
