Richard Waring Sr.
AUBURN — Richard John Waring Sr., 89, of Auburn, Indiana, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born June 16, 1930, in Evans, New York, to Raymond James and Clara Louise (Maltby) Waring, and they preceded him in death.
He married Margaret L. “Peg” Albright on Sept. 25, 1954, in Hamburg, New York, and she died on June 19, 2009.
He was a research and development engineer with Magnavox for 25 years, retiring in 1993.
He was a Korean War Army veteran, having been stationed in Okinawa.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, Indiana, Garrett American Legion, Engineers Club of Fort Wayne and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Bridget and Paul Beber, of Auburn, Indiana; son, Richard “Duke” Waring Jr., of Kimmell, Indiana; daughter, Nanette and Scott Batey, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; son, Henry and Diana Waring, of Avilla, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Waring, of Derby, New York; and sister, Ellen Striebich, Pittsford, New York.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret L. “Peg” Waring; parents, Raymond James and Clara Louise Waring; brother, Raymond Waring Jr.; and sister, Jeanette Klee.
Visitation took place Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN and Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett.
A Rosary service took place Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
A Mass of Christian burial took place Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garrett, Indiana, with Father Jim Shafer officiating.
Military graveside honors by the U.S. Army, Garrett American Legion and VFW took place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials are to the Margaret Waring Scholarship Fund at St. Joseph Catholic School.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Carolyn Swift
HAMILTON — Carolyn Joan Swift, 93, of Hamilton and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Jailynn Quintana
AUBURN — Jailynn Karter Quintana of Auburn was stillborn Jan. 21, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Wood
AUBURN — Kenneth L. Wood, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 21, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Allen Godsell
KENDALLVILLE — Allen L. “Buck” Godsell, 88, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Orvis Johndrew III
KENDALLVILLE — Orvis Franklin “Frank” Johndrew III, 69, of Kendallville, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Scott Laymon
KENDALLVILLE — Scott Anthony Laymon, 36, of Kendallville, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Schenher
KENDALLVILLE — David Lee Schenher, 78, of Kendallville and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lee Boggs
ALBION — Lee George Boggs, 88, of Albion, died Jan. 21, 2020.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, handled arrangements.
Norma Bolinger
ALBION — Norma J. Bolinger, 87, of Albion, died Jan. 22, 2020.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Inez Julian
KIMMELL — Inez Ilene Julian, 89, of Kimmell, died Jan. 17, 2020.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Doris Harper
ANGOLA — Doris Helen “Kitty” Harper, 87, of Angola, died Jan. 22, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Charles Champion
FREMONT — Charles Edwin Champion, 89, of Fremont, died Jan. 19, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Katie Crist
FREMONT — Katie Lyn Crist, 43, of Fremont, died Jan. 20, 2020.
Short Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Lance Lennen
FREMONT — Lance Wayne Lennen, 19, of Fremont, died Jan. 20, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
