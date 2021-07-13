Rotary golf outing is Aug. 22
GARRETT — The Garrett Rotary Club will host its annual scholarship golf outing Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Garrett Country Club. The day will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $260 per four-person team, which includes golf, lunch and drink tickets. Men and women are welcome. If a player does not have a foursome, accommodations will be made to match individual players.
Optional team skins will be offered. Prizes will be given for the closest to the pin on selected holes. A putting contest will be held.
For information, contact any Garrett Rotary Club member or call the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165. Registration deadline is Aug. 17.
