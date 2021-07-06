Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 147

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 145

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 138

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 137

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 132

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 128

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 127

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 124

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 123

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 123

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 122

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 112

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 111

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 110

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 105

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 101

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 98

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 98

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 85

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 79

Low scores — Sandy Hall/Tammy Gurney 38, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 39, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Don Myers, Don Sproch 175

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 166

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 164

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 160

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 160

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 158

Austin Manth, Adam King 157

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 157

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 156

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 153

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 152

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 149

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 145

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 144

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 143

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 143

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 142

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 142

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 142

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 138

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 135

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 134

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 133

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 132

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 131

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 130

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 128

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 125

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 124

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 55

Low scores — Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 33, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Sam Kaufman/Dan Budzon 35, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 36.

Tuesday Night League

Players, Team Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 279

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 247

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 233

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 232

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 230

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 227

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South

House 227

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 223

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 223

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 220

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 220

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 216

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 215

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 214

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 212

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 205

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 204

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 204

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 299

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 275

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 274

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 263

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 258

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 257

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 256

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 256

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 255

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 252

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 250

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 249

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 248

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 241

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 239

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 236

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 234

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 225

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 224

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 218

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 216

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 209

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 203

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 189

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 175

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 172

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 40, Bob Novy 40, Mike Kleeman 40, Dale Pfeiffer 40.

