Ladies League
Players Points
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 147
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 145
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 138
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 137
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 132
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 128
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 127
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 124
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 123
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 123
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 122
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 112
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 111
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 110
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 105
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 101
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 98
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 98
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 85
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 79
Low scores — Sandy Hall/Tammy Gurney 38, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 39, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 40, Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Don Myers, Don Sproch 175
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 166
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 164
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 160
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 160
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 158
Austin Manth, Adam King 157
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 157
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 156
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 153
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 152
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 149
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 145
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 144
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 143
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 143
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 142
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 142
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 142
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 138
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 135
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 134
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 133
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 132
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 131
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 130
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 128
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 125
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 124
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 55
Low scores — Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 33, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Sam Kaufman/Dan Budzon 35, Steve Smith/Kory Hall 36.
Tuesday Night League
Players, Team Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 279
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 247
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 233
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 232
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 230
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 227
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South
House 227
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 223
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 223
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 220
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 220
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 216
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 215
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 214
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 212
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 205
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 204
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 204
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 299
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 275
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 274
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 263
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 258
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 257
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 256
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 256
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 255
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 252
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 250
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 249
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 248
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 241
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 239
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 236
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 234
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 225
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 224
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 218
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 216
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 209
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 203
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 189
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 175
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 172
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 40, Bob Novy 40, Mike Kleeman 40, Dale Pfeiffer 40.
