GARRETT — The Garrett city swimming pool will open for the season, if state rules allow, according to Mayor Todd Fiandt.
A recommendation by the Garrett Parks Authority Monday to close the pool this year drew animated discussion at Tuesday’s meetings of the Board of Works and the Common Council.
At Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Board of Works, Fiandt said the unanimous direction by Parks Authority members followed lengthy discussion and was not a “knee jerk” decision.
Fiandt told the board the pool could be ready no earlier than June 26 at best, after passing two state tests. The earliest date for opening pools under Stage 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana Plan is June 24.
Work has continued to prepare the pool for the season, including reroofing the bathhouse and the installation of an in-ground transformer. Slide guards and concession stand attendants have been lined up, and six of the 12 lifeguards have been certified, with the others taking the test at the JAM Center later this month.
According to recommendations from the Indiana Department of Health, there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through pool water if proper chemistry and water circulation are adequate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are, however, several chances for spread of the coronavirus between patrons in deck areas, pool enclosures, chairs, diving boards and restrooms that would require additional manpower to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
The reduced season, even if it continued through August, would cost the city about $2,000 a week for chemicals, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger.
“It comes down to finances,” Fiandt said, naming several cities and towns that have decided to close pools for the season.
Fiandt listed other activities at local parks and downtown for the summer, including bands, a progressive bike hike and movies to fill the void left by a possible pool closure.
Fiandt, who will make the final decision, told board members closing the pool would not be popular, adding it had closed for the season only once before in 1981 to paint, redo the lining and improve the diving boards.
“It is not an easy decision, not popular,” he said, “but it is not a done deal yet.”
Board member Dave Demske, who also is a member of the Common Council, said having the pool open would offer youth something to do this summer and help make things seem more normal during these times.
“I think it is one of the best things to do,” he said, even with a short window of being open. Demske noted the pool users are not high-risk for the virus, due to their ages.
Later at the Common Council session, three of the five members spoke in favor of keeping the pool open after Fiandt relayed the recommendation by the Parks Authority, but added his decision is still fluid.
Noting the CDC report, Demske said there is no more chance of passing the virus at the pool than at events in the parks. Demske suggested the pool manager meet with the DeKalb County Health Department to discuss safety measures.
Councilman Tom Kleeman said he wants the city to move forward and prepare as much as possible for the pool to open.
“If the governor holds back, then we do it,” he said.
Councilwoman Amanda Charles described the pool as important to the city and said she sees it as no more of a safety threat than other activities planned by the Parks Authority.
“This is something these kids deserve,” she said of the pool.
Charles also expressed frustration that city workers were sent home with pay for three weeks in April, suggesting work could have moved forward on the pool and in other areas in the city by keeping employees on the job.
Fiandt responded that the workers were on call to respond to emergencies, and that work had moved forward on the pool.
“I will make this simple; we will open the pool,” Fiandt said after hearing the three council members. “We will try social distancing. If it doesn’t work, if there is a setback where we have a spike, we will go back and shut everything down.
“There are a lot of (reports and recommendations) that contradict each other. If people get sick, we will have to deal with it. That’s an unknown thing,” Fiandt added.
Councilman Bobby Diederich said he is not in favor of opening.
“I do feel for the safety of our children,” he said.
As for putting city workers on furlough for three weeks, Diederich said the mayor’s decision was made in the best interest of the workers at the time, due to possible exposure of an employee to COVID-19.
“This is a time in our world we have never experienced,” Diederich said to the mayor. “I would not want to be in your position.”
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle thanked Fiandt for his leadership during the unprecedented situation, and for considering many sources and recommendations.
“I think you have done a good job,” she said.
