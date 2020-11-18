GARRETT — Santa Claus will be visiting town next month, Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser told the Board of Works Tuesday.
Despite the cancellation of the annual Parade of Lights, the fire department escort of Santa to the Silver Screen theater to meet with children, and his visit to nursing homes and shut-ins as in the past, St. Nick now will be on board a fire truck that will travel around town beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Santa will be waving from the truck and tossing candy to children along the route while observing social distancing by not interacting with children during the event, Werkheiser said.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said the Christmas lighting downtown will be lit just before Thanksgiving, as city workers have been busy installing tree lights and the lighted display this week.
In other business, the board gave approval to move forward on a proposal to rewire the water plant on Quincy Street. The board also approved the electric department converting an antiquated overhead feed-in service, since the plant was built to an underground feed at a cost of about $20,000.
A bid for a self-lowering trailer did not meet specifications for the electric department and will be presented at the next meeting, Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch added. Fiber-optic testing continues, with plans to bring service to customers starting this week.
API Construction has completed both Community Crossing Matching Grant projects, according to City Planner Milton Otero. Once loose ends and invoices are wrapped up, plans are to close both grants by the end of the year.
Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the city has canceled Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission meetings through the end of the year, Otero added.
Work is complete on the Judy Morrill Beautification Project in the 200-500 blocks of South Randolph Street. The board approved additional costs for work to replace any portions of sidewalks leading to a residence for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, totaling about $5,900.
With the closing of City Hall, a zoning compliance permit request form soon will be available the city’s website, Otero said. A MuniciPay dedicated just for permits also will be available for people to pay associated fees.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 120 calls from Nov. 2-16, including 56 traffic warnings, 35 traffic tickets, and five property-damage accidents. His report showed 20 arrests made during the period, 12 for drugs, three warrants and two each of traffic and battery arrests, plus one miscellaneous arrest. Officers also made 96 security checks during the period, McPherson said.
He reported one person with COVID-19 in his department, and one squad car had been damaged by a sideswipe.
Code Enforcement officer Tara Smurr reported 11 code violations between Oct. 20 to Nov. 16 for combinations of high grass, weeds, rubbish, harborage of vermin and vehicles. Ten certified letters were sent, 19 violations were complied with, and 12 liens were filed, according to the report. Seven abate notices were sent to City Hall, one for a second offense, and one fifth offense was filed, and one appeal has been filed and will be considered at the Dec. 1 meeting before the Board of Works that serves as the city’s Unsafe Building Committee.
Streets and parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said leaf pickup will continue as needed. People also can take leaves and grass to the city barn, he added.
Work continues to prepare for winter, and spreaders will be installed on dump trucks, Mossberger said. His department is winterizing mowers and storing them in the parks barn, and Local Technical Assistance Program base information has been submitted and validated with a certificate issued to the city to submit for the 2021 Community Crossings Matching Grant program, Mossberger said.
Two separate bids were opened and taken under advisement Tuesday. The first was for a sanitary sewer project at S.R. 8 and C.R. 19 from API Construction at a cost of $373,165. The second was for a CSX slip line from Fer-Pal Construction USA of Taylor, Michigan, for $184,750.
