Class of 1966 ladies meet for brunch
AUBURN — The Garrett High School Class of 1966 ladies met for brunch on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Cracker Barrel in Auburn with 11 classmates and two guests attending.
Classmates attending were Bette (Coplin) Bryant, Karen (Payton) Campbell, Joyce (Pfierman) Crain, Carol (Hageman) Fink, Peg (Ley) Gaar, Betty (Kahlke) Groh, JoAnn (Snyder) Robbins, Sally (Bertsch) Sanders, Marilyn Smith, Brenda (Smith) Viers and Alice (Kelham) Yingling. The guests were Kristi (Yingling) Janson and Haylee Shull.
The next brunch will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Auburn. To RSVP, call Betty at 260-357-5779.
Class of 1959 boys meet for breakfast
GARRETT — The GHS Class of 1959 boys third Friday breakfast was held Aug. 16 at T&R Junction in Garrett.
Attending were Butch Simon, Butch Beber, Jolly Chisholm, Oston Roop, Kenny Feightner, Larry Funk, Jerry Holton, Jim Maurer, John Hutton and Aaron Smith. Ron Conrad did not attend as he is recovering from surgery.
