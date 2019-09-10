Thanks to Golfing Friends of Gary Shippy
To the Editor:
On Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, 2019, 44 golfers got together at Lake James Country Club to play in golfing events in memory of, and a life celebration to Gary Shippy. This was the sixth year of the outing that benefits donations to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
The group of individuals and businesses have helped raise over $18,000 for Cancer Services. This past event raised $7,500. Also recognized this year was the memory of Ron Kock, a former participant of this golf outing, and also a dear friend to all involved.
I would like to give a big “thank you” to all the individuals and businesses that have participated in this great outing — Paul Surfus, Randy Surfus, Tony Surfus, Doug Shippy, Rob Miller, Phil Geeting, Gary Henderson, Doug Mueller, Doug Coleman, Greg Grubb, John Charles, Sam Kaughman, Barry Ault, Sherm Lewis, Bobby Diederich, Ron Blotkamp, Tom Blotkamp, Kraig Kelham, Mark Feagler, Jed Feagler, Greg Heal, Junior Kennedy, Jim Murray, Dennis Rock, Kurt Richards Tony Murray, Billy Andres, Tom Murray Sr., Tom Murray Jr., Kim Dove, Kim Oster, Brett Ratcliffe, Jeff Schendel, Greg Velpel, Jim Vogel, Charlie Summers, Bruce Young, Jeff Meeks, Brad Runion, Darren Peters, Tony Blomeke, Brad Johnson and Pete Wade.
Also a big thanks to our hole sponsors that helped towards this donation — Gary Ladd (Ladd Engineering), Jeff Ladd (Sports Specialists Insurance), Ernie and Phyllis Ladd, Lewis Family, Ned and Bev Shippy, Mike Hostetler Realtor, Bob and Esther Corbat Memorial, Kathie, Aaron, Alex and Adam Kock, Frank Shoener, Custer Crain (Kevin, Todd and Curt Custer), Yoder Ford, GHS Class of 1973, GHS Class of 1974, Wes Warstler, Todd Gibson Family, Oberlin Marketing, Garrett State Bank, Maureen, Eric and Tyler Shippy, Hertha Moran, Sports Center (Kevin and Tom Rodenbeck), Harmony Outdoor, Community State Bank, Mary Schoemann and Tom Blotkamp.
Donations were also received from Citgo (Greg Barkley), Speedway (Amanda Harvey), DeKalb Farm Mutual (Dave Baughman), Ben Davis (Jerry Shroads), Detroit Tigers (Jim Leyland), Cobblestone Golf Course (Tom Crist), Shorty’s Steak House, Summers Landscaping, Hoham’s, St. James Restaurant, Best One Tire, Autumn Ridge (Justin Shippy), Bob Diederich Inc., Bodywerks (Karman Casey) T& R Junction and Dan Greene.
A special thank you to Dave Demske and Brian Gilbert and the Lake James County Club.
Greg Shippy
Auburn
