AUBURN — The Auburn Community Band has released its schedule of 11 concerts for the summer season, beginning June 6 and continuing through Sept. 4.
The schedule:
• June 6 — DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 6 p.m.
• June 13 — Flag Day (DeKalb Outdoor Theater), 7 p.m.
• June 17 — James Cultural Plaza, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
• June 27 — Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2 p.m.
• July 4 — Eastside Park, Garrett, 12 noon
• July 11 — DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 6 p.m.
• July 18 — Steuben County Fair, Angola, 2 p.m.
• Aug. 8 — Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
• Aug. 12 — James Cultural Plaza, Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 26 — Eckhart Public Library, Auburn ,6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 4 — Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival (before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn), 10:45 a.m.
