GARRETT — Garrett High School students participated in North East Indiana TechFest this year, competing against students from over 20 regional schools.
TechFest is a community event for high school students, sponsored in a cooperative effort by the Northeastern Indiana Technology Coalition and local industry partners. The goal of TechFest is to promote Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics curriculum (S.T.E.M.) to demonstrate their place in local organizations and their respective fields.
Participants had the opportunity to compete in seven STEM-based events that challenge participants to think outside of the box while working collaboratively towards a unified outcome. The teams had to plan, build, and test various ideas within the constraints of a given event using Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.M.) knowledge. Two of Garrett’s teams took home third place this year in their events, Coding and Engineering in a Box.
In addition to the seven CUP events, TechFest is comprised of five MAP (Most Active Participants) events. The MAP events are individual events aimed towards personal development and include a College and Career Expo, where students can ask questions and gain an understanding of local STEM based industry and opportunities. Garrett’s team took home the MAP for the fourth year in a row this year.
