Today, April 20
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Fairfield, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Fairfield, here.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf with Oak Farm Montessori, here.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Angola, here.
Friday
5 p.m. — Middle school track, Joe Mahnesmith Invitational, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Woodlan.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Columbia City, here.
Saturday
8 a.m. — Varsity golf at Lakeland Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity girls track at Turtle Town Invitational, Churubusco.
10 a.m. — Varsity baseball at East Noble (DH).
10 a.m. — Varsity softball at DeKalb (DH).
Tuesday, April 27
4:30 p.m. — Middle school track at Central Noble.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and varsity girls track with Churubusco, here.
