GARRETT — A familiar foe will roll into Garrett when football sectional play begins Friday, Oct. 23.
The Jimtown Jimmies will pay a visit to Memorial Field to face the Railroaders when Class 3A Sectional 26 play begins.
This will be the 11th post-season meeting between the schools. Jimtown leads the sectional meetings 7-3.
The Jimmies, 4-2 entering this Friday's game, ended Garrett's season a year ago with a 30-7 victory in an opening-round contest.
The last time Jimtown visited Garrett was in the 2016 sectional championship game, when the Jimmies were 29-26 winners.
Garrett defeated Jimtown 24-7 in the 2015 sectional at Memorial Field.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for all sectionals across six classes Thursday.
Sectionals will begin Friday, Oct. 23 with the state championship’s taking place Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Other first-round matchups in Sectional 26 have Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley and John Glenn at West Noble. The winner of the Jimtown-Garrett game will play the Glenn-West Noble winner.
Sectional 26 Class 3A
Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian
South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley
Jimtown at Garrett
Glenn at West Noble
Sectional 19 Class 4A
Columbia City at East Noble
Angola at DeKalb
Leo at Northridge
Wawasee at Northwood
Sectional 35 Class 2A
Woodlan at Prairie Heights
Eastside at Bluffton
Whitko at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Central Noble at Fairfield
Sectional 44 Class A
Churubusco at Triton
Adams Central at Fremont
North Miami at Caston
Northfield at Southwood
