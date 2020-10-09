Garrett Railroaders

GARRETT — A familiar foe will roll into Garrett when football sectional play begins Friday, Oct. 23.

The Jimtown Jimmies will pay a visit to Memorial Field to face the Railroaders when Class 3A Sectional 26 play begins.

This will be the 11th post-season meeting between the schools. Jimtown leads the sectional meetings 7-3.

The Jimmies, 4-2 entering this Friday's game, ended Garrett's season a year ago with a 30-7 victory in an opening-round contest.

The last time Jimtown visited Garrett was in the 2016 sectional championship game, when the Jimmies were 29-26 winners.

Garrett defeated Jimtown 24-7 in the 2015 sectional at Memorial Field.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for all sectionals across six classes Thursday.

Sectionals will begin Friday, Oct. 23 with the state championship’s taking place Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Other first-round matchups in Sectional 26 have Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian, South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley  and John Glenn at West Noble. The winner of the Jimtown-Garrett game will play the Glenn-West Noble winner.

Sectional 26 Class 3A

Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian

South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley

Jimtown at Garrett

Glenn at West Noble

Sectional 19 Class 4A

Columbia City at East Noble

Angola at DeKalb

Leo at Northridge

Wawasee at Northwood

Sectional 35 Class 2A

Woodlan at Prairie Heights

Eastside at Bluffton

Whitko at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Central Noble at Fairfield

Sectional 44 Class A

Churubusco at Triton

Adams Central at Fremont

North Miami at Caston

Northfield at Southwood

